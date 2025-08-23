India's forex reserves rise for second week, up $1.48 bn to $695.10 bn

11:00





For the reported week, India's foreign currency assets, the largest component of foreign exchange reserves, stood at $585.90 billion, up by $1.92 billion.





The RBI data shows that the gold reserves currently amount to USD 86.16 billion, witnessing a decline of $2.16 billion.





India's Special Drawing Rights with the global financial body, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), increased by $41 million, reaching $18.782 billion.





The reserve position of the country with the IMF increased by $15 million to $4.754 billion.





In the preceding week, forex reserves rose by $4.747 billion in the week that ended August 8 to $693.618 billion, driven by gains in both foreign currency assets and gold holdings. -- PTI

