India's forex reserves rise for second week, up $1.48 bn to $695.10 bn

India's foreign exchange reserves (Forex) rose by $1.48 billion in the week that ended August 15 to $695.10 billion, driven by gains in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India said in its latest 'Weekly Statistical Supplement'.
For the reported week, India's foreign currency assets, the largest component of foreign exchange reserves, stood at $585.90 billion, up by $1.92 billion.
The RBI data shows that the gold reserves currently amount to USD 86.16 billion, witnessing a decline of $2.16 billion.
India's Special Drawing Rights with the global financial body, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), increased by $41 million, reaching $18.782 billion.
The reserve position of the country with the IMF increased by $15 million to $4.754 billion.
In the preceding week, forex reserves rose by $4.747 billion in the week that ended August 8 to $693.618 billion, driven by gains in both foreign currency assets and gold holdings. -- PTI