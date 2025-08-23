HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India extends airspace closure for Pakistan planes till Sep 24

Sat, 23 August 2025
Share:
12:53
image
India has again extended the closure of its airspace for Pakistan planes till September 24.
   
The neighbouring country has also extended till September 24 the closure of its airspace for Indian aircraft.
 
Both countries have issued separate Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) extending the airspace closures.
 
Following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22, India closed its airspace for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights, with effect from April 30.
 
Since then, the closure has been extended by India.
 
Indian airspace will not be available for Pakistan registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Pakistan airlines/operators including military flights, according to the NOTAM issued on August 22.
 
The airspace will remain closed till 2359 hrs (UTC) on September 23, which translates to 0530 hrs (IST) on September 24.
 
The ban, part of various measures taken by the Indian government against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, was initially till May 24 and subsequently extended every month.
 
The curbs, which were to be in place till August 24, have now been extended till September 24.
 
Pakistan also issued a NOTAM on August 20 extending the closure of its airspace for Indian planes.
 
Generally, a NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Twist in Dharmasthala case, 'mass burial' complainant held
Twist in Dharmasthala case, 'mass burial' complainant held

The complainant-witness, a former sanitation worker, has claimed that he worked in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, and that he was forced to bury a number of bodies, including those of women and minors, in Dharmasthala.

LIVE! Cases booked over 'Marwari go back' slogan in Hy'bad
LIVE! Cases booked over 'Marwari go back' slogan in Hy'bad

CBI books Anil Ambani's RCOM for Rs 2K-cr bank fraud
CBI books Anil Ambani's RCOM for Rs 2K-cr bank fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a case against Reliance Communications and its promoter-director Anil Ambani, for an alleged bank fraud that caused a loss of over Rs 2,000 crore to State Bank of India, officials said on...

J-K min, officials differ on fate of Jamait-linked schools
J-K min, officials differ on fate of Jamait-linked schools

Education Minister Sakina Itoo clarifies the government's plan for managing 215 schools affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, stating cluster principals should oversee them, contrary to the initial order.

'Block Live Telecast Of India-Pak Match In Asia Cup'
'Block Live Telecast Of India-Pak Match In Asia Cup'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday demanded blocking of live telecast of India-Pakistan match during the Asia Cup next month, citing national interest and public sentiment.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV