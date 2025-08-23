HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IIT-B students chart Moon's chemistry using Chandrayaan-2 data

Sat, 23 August 2025
Share:
16:58
image
Students of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) have successfully mapped the Moon's surface chemistry using the data collected by Chandrayaan-2, it said on Saturday. 
  
It was part of Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) challenge given during the Inter-IIT Tech Meet, IIT Bombay said in a statement. 

The Moon, with no atmosphere to protect it, is constantly hit by strong X-ray radiation from the Sun. When these X-rays hit the lunar surface, elements present there emit their own unique light, like a natural form of X-ray fluorescence.

This helps scientists identify what the Moon is made of.

Chandrayaan-2's Large Area Soft X-ray Spectrometer (CLASS) uses this effect to scan the Moon from 100 km above, collecting data in wide strips during each orbit.

Over the years, CLASS has mapped almost the entire lunar surface, producing a rich dataset available on ISRO's Pradan portal, but much of its scientific value had gone unexplored until now.

"It was simultaneously exhilarating and humbling to be working with data from ISRO's flagship Chandrayaan mission. Every step felt like we were contributing to something monumental -- a once-in-a-lifetime experience that connected us directly to India's space exploration legacy," said Ravi Kumar, the lead student from the winning team at the IIT Bombay.

"Our students applied advanced astrophysics and data analysis techniques to extract meaningful surface chemistry information from complex X-ray spectra. Their dedication to transforming competition results into publishable research exemplifies the best of scientific inquiry," said Prof Varun Bhalerao, the IIT Bombay faculty member who guided the post-competition research.

IIT Bombay students have demonstrated that when given the opportunity, they consistently rise to meet the most challenging scientific problems," said Prof Shireesh Kedare, Director, IIT Bombay.

"As we celebrate the second National Space Day, this achievement perfectly showcases how India's young talent will drive our nation's space program to new heights through innovation and excellence," said IIT Bombay Deputy Director Prof Milind Atrey. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India temporarily suspends postal services to US
LIVE! India temporarily suspends postal services to US

We've not had a US Prez who...: Jaishankar amid tariff war
We've not had a US Prez who...: Jaishankar amid tariff war

The relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a downturn after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

'Rs 12cr cash, jewellery': Cong MLA arrested in betting racket
'Rs 12cr cash, jewellery': Cong MLA arrested in betting racket

The federal probe agency also said it seized Rs 12 crore in cash (including about Rs crore in foreign currency), gold jewellery worth Rs 6 crore, silver about 10 kg along with four vehicles following raids launched on Friday in multiple...

1 dies, another missing after rain wreaks havoc in Chamoli
1 dies, another missing after rain wreaks havoc in Chamoli

Flash floods ravaged Dharali, around 264 km from Chamoli, burying half of the mountain village in a fast-flowing mudslide of slush, rubble, and water.

'Suspicious man' apprehended outside Parliament House
'Suspicious man' apprehended outside Parliament House

"The 20-year-old man was intercepted and apprehended by CISF personnel around 9:30 am on Saturday from the Raisina Road between the Rail Bhawan and the Parliament House.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV