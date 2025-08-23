HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gangster brought back to Ranchi following extradition from Azerbaijan

Sat, 23 August 2025
10:43
Gangster Mayank Singh was brought back to Ranchi by the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad on Saturday morning following his extradition from Azerbaijan, officials said. 

The team led by Jharkhand ATS SP Rishav Kumar Jha visited Azerbaijan to bring back Singh, alias Sunil Meena, after the completion of the formalities as per the extradition treaty between the two countries, they said. 

"This is the first successful extradition in the history of the Jharkhand Police. We hope that the remaining criminals who are abroad will also be brought back soon through extradition or deportation," Jha said after arriving at the Ranchi airport. 

"This is a huge achievement, and credit goes to our DGP, the CM and the support of both the state and central governments," he said. 

Singh is wanted in over 50 cases registered across Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Punjab, among other states, the SP said. 

He is stated to be a key member of the notorious Aman Sahu gang and plays an important role in liaising with other gangsters based in Rajasthan, according to the police. 

"He has been associated with Aman Sahu and other gangsters. We will interrogate him for further details," Jha said. 

He said Singh will be produced in a court in Ramgarh, and they will plead for his police remand. 

He was apprehended in Datu in Azerbaijan in October last year. -- PTI

