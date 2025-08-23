HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Deep space exploration next: Modi to scientists on National Space Day

Sat, 23 August 2025
Share:
12:41
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked space scientists to prepare for a deep space exploration mission to unravel the secrets that brighten the future of humanity.  
 
In a video address on the National Space Day, Modi announced that India was preparing to set up a pool of astronauts for future missions and urged the youth to be part of this group.
 
"We have reached the moon and Mars. Now, we have to peek into deep space, where several secrets that would benefit the future of humanity lie hidden," Modi said.
 
"Beyond galaxies lies our horizons, The endless universe tells us that no frontier is the final frontier and in the space sector too, at the policy level, there should be no final frontier," the prime minister told a gathering of space scientists, students, and policymakers from across the country.  
 
He said India was making advances in breakthrough technologies such as electric propulsion and semi-cryogenic engines.  
 
"Soon, thanks to the hard work of you scientists, India will launch the Gaganyaan mission and will also build its own space station," he said.  
 
The prime minister also asked the private players whether five startups can become unicorns in the next five years.  
 
"I would like the private sector to come forward ... can we reach a point where we can launch 50 rockets every year," he asked space scientists and engineers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Twist in Dharmasthala case, 'mass burial' complainant held
Twist in Dharmasthala case, 'mass burial' complainant held

The complainant-witness, a former sanitation worker, has claimed that he worked in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, and that he was forced to bury a number of bodies, including those of women and minors, in Dharmasthala.

LIVE! Cases booked over 'Marwari go back' slogan in Hy'bad
LIVE! Cases booked over 'Marwari go back' slogan in Hy'bad

CBI books Anil Ambani's RCOM for Rs 2K-cr bank fraud
CBI books Anil Ambani's RCOM for Rs 2K-cr bank fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a case against Reliance Communications and its promoter-director Anil Ambani, for an alleged bank fraud that caused a loss of over Rs 2,000 crore to State Bank of India, officials said on...

J-K min, officials differ on fate of Jamait-linked schools
J-K min, officials differ on fate of Jamait-linked schools

Education Minister Sakina Itoo clarifies the government's plan for managing 215 schools affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, stating cluster principals should oversee them, contrary to the initial order.

'Block Live Telecast Of India-Pak Match In Asia Cup'
'Block Live Telecast Of India-Pak Match In Asia Cup'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday demanded blocking of live telecast of India-Pakistan match during the Asia Cup next month, citing national interest and public sentiment.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV