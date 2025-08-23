Complainant who alleged multiple burials in Dharmasthala held

10:51

File image





The Special Investigation Team (SIT) and its chief, Pranab Mohanty, have questioned the complainantwhose name is not revealedon Friday till late hours.





Officials said the arrest was made after inconsistencies were found in the statements and documents provided.





The SIT is continuing its probe into the matter.





The complainant-witness, a former sanitation worker, has claimed that he worked in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, and that he was forced to bury a number of bodies, including those of women and minors, in Dharmasthala.





He had alleged that some of the bodies showed signs of sexual assault.





He has also given a statement before a magistrate in this regard. -- PTI

