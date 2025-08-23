HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cases booked over 'Marwari go back' slogan in Hyderabad

Sat, 23 August 2025
Share:
13:37
image
The Osmania University police in Hyderabad have booked cases against several persons who held protests with the 'Marwari go back' slogan.

The cases were booked against eleven people on charges of promoting enmity between different groups. 

The accused were allegedly involved in calling for a bandh on Friday and holding protests, including by burning a tyre.

The protests, with the slogan of 'Marwari go back', were triggered following some Marwari people allegedly beating up an individual at Secunderabad here recently, police sources said on Saturday.

In a related incident, Shyam P, who is active on social media, was taken into preventive custody by Suraram police here over the same issue and later released on Friday. 

He was detained as part of measures to prevent law and order issues, police said. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

Twist in Dharmasthala case, 'mass burial' complainant held
Twist in Dharmasthala case, 'mass burial' complainant held

The complainant-witness, a former sanitation worker, has claimed that he worked in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, and that he was forced to bury a number of bodies, including those of women and minors, in Dharmasthala.

LIVE! Cases booked over 'Marwari go back' slogan in Hy'bad
LIVE! Cases booked over 'Marwari go back' slogan in Hy'bad

CBI books Anil Ambani's RCOM for Rs 2K-cr bank fraud
CBI books Anil Ambani's RCOM for Rs 2K-cr bank fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a case against Reliance Communications and its promoter-director Anil Ambani, for an alleged bank fraud that caused a loss of over Rs 2,000 crore to State Bank of India, officials said on...

J-K min, officials differ on fate of Jamait-linked schools
J-K min, officials differ on fate of Jamait-linked schools

Education Minister Sakina Itoo clarifies the government's plan for managing 215 schools affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, stating cluster principals should oversee them, contrary to the initial order.

'Block Live Telecast Of India-Pak Match In Asia Cup'
'Block Live Telecast Of India-Pak Match In Asia Cup'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday demanded blocking of live telecast of India-Pakistan match during the Asia Cup next month, citing national interest and public sentiment.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV