Follow Rediff on:      
4-year-old boy's body found in train toilet bin in Mumbai

Sat, 23 August 2025
18:47
The body of a four-year-old boy was found in a garbage bin kept inside the toilet of an express train at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai early on Saturday, officials said.
  
The body was found in an air-conditioned coach of Kushinagar Express (22537) that runs daily between Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and the LTT. 

A public relations officer of the Central Railway the cleaning staff found the body of the boy in one of the toilets of B2 coach of the express around 6 am during the sanitation process. 

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) immediately contacted the Government Railway Police (GRP) about the recovery of the body and a complaint was lodged, he said.

"The GRP is carrying out an investigation into the matter. The RPF has filed a complaint after the recovery of the body," he said.

Kushinagar Express is one of the popular trains connecting North India from Mumbai. -- PTI

LIVE! 4-yr-old boy's body found in train toilet bin in Mumbai
