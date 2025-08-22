HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Won't be scared: Rekha Gupta in 1st public appearance after attack

Fri, 22 August 2025
15:50
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday asserted that she will never be scared and defeated, and will continue to struggle for the rights of Delhi, as she resumed official engagements two days after the attack.
   
Addressing an event in Gandhi Nagar in the trans Yamuna area of the city, Gupta said struggle was her "unwavering resolve".
 
"Your chief minister will neither be scared, nor tired and defeated. I will continue to struggle alongside you till Delhi gets its rights. This is my unwavering resolve," she stated.
 
Gupta was attacked by a Rajkot resident, Rajeshbhai Khimji, during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in Civil Lines area of the city on Wednesday morning.
 
The accused was arrested and booked under an attempt to murder charge.
 
Gupta said that Delhi went backwards in the last 10-12 years but her government was determined to ensure development.
 
She also assured all budgetary support for the development of the trans Yamuna area of the national capital, saying it would help to come to the forefront of a Viksit Delhi.
 
After the attack, Gupta was confined to her residence. She resumed her official engagements by attending the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the Association of Wholesale Garment Dealers in Gandhi Nagar, the biggest ready-made garment hub of Asia.
 
She went to her office at the Delhi Secretariat after attending the event.
 
The chief minister was also scheduled to attend an 'Industrial Ideathon' programme, in the evening, organised by the Industries department of the Delhi government, at Chanakyapuri. -- PTI 

