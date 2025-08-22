HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Suneeta Reddy May Sell Stake Worth Rs 1,395 Cr In Apollo Hospitals

Fri, 22 August 2025
Share:
09:39
image
Chennai-based Apollo Hospitals promoter and Managing Director Suneeta Reddy is likely to sell her 1.25 per cent stake in the company worth Rs 1,395 crore via block deals, sources aware of the development said.

"Suneeta Reddy may sell 1.8 million shares in the company through block deals. The deal is at a floor price of Rs 7,747 per share," a source said. Morgan Stanley is appointed as the broker of the deal.

At present, Reddy holds a 3.36 per cent direct stake in the company, which is valued at around Rs 3,828 crore based on its current market capitalisation of Rs 1.14 trillion. After the stake sale, her holding in Apollo will come down to 2.11 per cent.

This deal is at a 2 per cent discount to Thursday's closing price of Rs 7,925. Apollo Hospitals shares closed with gains of Rs 42, or 0.54 per cent.      

-- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Happy India, China moving forward on border: Ex-Army chief
LIVE! Happy India, China moving forward on border: Ex-Army chief

'PM's Inclusion Is A Constitutional Mockery'
'PM's Inclusion Is A Constitutional Mockery'

'This type of comprehensive legislation has never been introduced before in Parliament's history.''A bill that simultaneously affects ministers, chief ministers, and the prime minister represents completely uncharted Constitutional...

Delhi CM attacker's friend who transferred money detained
Delhi CM attacker's friend who transferred money detained

Rekha Gupta was attacked by Rajkot resident Rajesh Khimji at her Civil Lines residence on Wednesday during Jan Sunwai.

'India Is Laundromat For The Kremlin'
'India Is Laundromat For The Kremlin'

'India is cosying up to Xi Jinping. They don't need the Russian oil. It's a refining profiteering scheme.'

India not biggest buyer of Russian oil: Jaishankar
India not biggest buyer of Russian oil: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defends India's purchase of Russian oil, stating it is not the largest purchaser and that the US had previously supported such actions to stabilize energy markets. He also addresses concerns about...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV