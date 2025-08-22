Suneeta Reddy May Sell Stake Worth Rs 1,395 Cr In Apollo Hospitals

09:39





"Suneeta Reddy may sell 1.8 million shares in the company through block deals. The deal is at a floor price of Rs 7,747 per share," a source said. Morgan Stanley is appointed as the broker of the deal.





At present, Reddy holds a 3.36 per cent direct stake in the company, which is valued at around Rs 3,828 crore based on its current market capitalisation of Rs 1.14 trillion. After the stake sale, her holding in Apollo will come down to 2.11 per cent.





This deal is at a 2 per cent discount to Thursday's closing price of Rs 7,925. Apollo Hospitals shares closed with gains of Rs 42, or 0.54 per cent.





-- Business Standard

Chennai-based Apollo Hospitals promoter and Managing Director Suneeta Reddy is likely to sell her 1.25 per cent stake in the company worth Rs 1,395 crore via block deals, sources aware of the development said.