Stray dogs in Delhi to be sterilised and released

A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria stayed the directive of a two-judge bench that had ordered authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the canines to dog shelters.





The three-judge bench also banned feeding of stray dogs in public places and warned of appropriate action in case of violations.





The Supreme Court has modified its order on not releasing stray dogs from shelters. They will now be sterilised and released in the same area. Aggressive, rabid dogs will be taken to the shelters. Animal birth control norms will be pan India.





Feeding of stray dogs shall not be permitted on streets. Notice boards shall be placed near designated feeding areas mentioning that stray dogs shall only be fed in such areas. Feeding areas shall be created by civic bodies keeping in view population, concentration of stray dogs in particular municipal ward. Persons found feeding stray dogs on streets shall be liable to be proceeded with under relevant legal framework.





The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an earlier order to permanently relocate stray dogs from the streets to dog shelters in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) amid widespread protests.