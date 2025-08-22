Sensex dives nearly 1%

20:06





Intense selling in market heavyweights HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries also dampened risk appetite, traders said.





The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 693.86 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at 81,306.85.





During the day, it plunged 708.94 points or 0.86 per cent to 81,291.77.





As many as 2,316 stocks declined while 1,765 advanced and 159 remained unchanged on the BSE. -- PTI

Equity benchmark index Sensex fell sharply by nearly 1 per cent on Friday, snapping six-day winning streak, as investors turned cautious ahead of US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole address amid growing global trade uncertainties triggered by Trump tariffs.