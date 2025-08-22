HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex dives nearly 1%

Fri, 22 August 2025
Share:
20:06
image
Equity benchmark index Sensex fell sharply by nearly 1 per cent on Friday, snapping six-day winning streak, as investors turned cautious ahead of US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole address amid growing global trade uncertainties triggered by Trump tariffs.

Intense selling in market heavyweights HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries also dampened risk appetite, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 693.86 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at 81,306.85.

During the day, it plunged 708.94 points or 0.86 per cent to 81,291.77.

As many as 2,316 stocks declined while 1,765 advanced and 159 remained unchanged on the BSE.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! FBI raids Trump's former NSA John Bolton's home
LIVE! FBI raids Trump's former NSA John Bolton's home

Revealed: What Dhankhar is doing after resignation
Revealed: What Dhankhar is doing after resignation

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who recently stepped down as the vice president, is spending time with his family, playing table tennis, and practicing yoga.

Key takeaways from SC's modified order on stray dogs
Key takeaways from SC's modified order on stray dogs

The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 direction prohibiting release of stray dogs from pounds in Delhi-NCR and said the picked up canines should be sterilised, vaccinated and released back in the same area.

Modi, Putin to attend SCO summit in China
Modi, Putin to attend SCO summit in China

China on Friday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held in Tianjin later this month will be the largest in the bloc's history, with 20 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending it.

5 grilled in Gujarat over attack on Delhi CM
5 grilled in Gujarat over attack on Delhi CM

Delhi Police are questioning five individuals in Gujarat regarding their potential involvement in the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The investigation is ongoing, with mobile phones seized and leads being pursued.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV