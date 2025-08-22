HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Security dog bites 4-yr-old boy at Kolkata airport

Fri, 22 August 2025
Share:
22:52
image
A sniffer dog belonging to a security agency allegedly bit a four-year-old boy at the Kolkata airport, forcing his family to cancel a trip to Malaysia, a police officer said on Friday.

The child was attacked by the animal between the departure gates 4A and 4B on August 12, while a police complaint in this regard was lodged a week later, the officer said.

The dog, described as a German Shepherd, was with its handler who was holding the leash.

Suddenly, the animal lunged forward and bit the child who was accompanied by his parents, according to the complaint.

The FIR was lodged against the handler for his 'incompetence in controlling the dog causing severe injury' to the child leading to cancellation of the family's trip to Malaysia, the officer said.

The family had to cancel the trip as the traumatised child had to undergo anti-rabies vaccination doses spanning a period of about a month, the father said in the complaint.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Muslim man offers his kidney to Premanand Maharaj
LIVE! Muslim man offers his kidney to Premanand Maharaj

Revealed: What Dhankhar is doing after resignation
Revealed: What Dhankhar is doing after resignation

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who recently stepped down as the vice president, is spending time with his family, playing table tennis, and practicing yoga.

Key takeaways from SC's modified order on stray dogs
Key takeaways from SC's modified order on stray dogs

The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 direction prohibiting release of stray dogs from pounds in Delhi-NCR and said the picked up canines should be sterilised, vaccinated and released back in the same area.

Modi, Putin to attend SCO summit in China
Modi, Putin to attend SCO summit in China

China on Friday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held in Tianjin later this month will be the largest in the bloc's history, with 20 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending it.

5 grilled in Gujarat over attack on Delhi CM
5 grilled in Gujarat over attack on Delhi CM

Delhi Police are questioning five individuals in Gujarat regarding their potential involvement in the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The investigation is ongoing, with mobile phones seized and leads being pursued.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV