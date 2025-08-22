HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC must define what is an aggressive dog: Maneka

Fri, 22 August 2025
12:05
image
BJP leader Maneka Gandhi reacts to the SC ruling on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. "I am very happy with this scientific judgement. Relocation and fear are the only reasons for dogs biting. There is no question of releasing dogs infected with rabies. The court has not defined what an aggressive dog is. This needs to be defined. It is absolutely right (order to create designated feeding areas). They (civic authority) also have to put up signboards for such designated areas. The court has stated that its ruling applies throughout the country. As per the order, the municipal corporations will have to set up proper ABC (Animal Birth Control) centres. For the first time in 25 years, the government stated in Parliament that it is allocating Rs 2,500 crores for this program." 

The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 direction prohibiting the release of stray dogs from dog shelters in Delhi-NCR, and said the picked up canines be sterilised, vaccinated and released back in the same area.

A three-judge special bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath made clear that this relocation shall not apply to dogs infected with rabies or suspected to be infected with rabies and those displaying aggressive behaviour.   

