SC expands scope of stray dogs case to pan-India

The bench passed the order on the interim prayer seeking a stay on the August 11 direction. The top court delivered its order in a suo motu case initiated on July 28 over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.





A two-judge bench of the apex court had on August 11 passed a slew of directions, including ordering the authorities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the canines to dog shelters. PTI

Stray dogs verdict: Expanding the scope of the matter pan-India, the Supreme Court bench impleaded all the states and Union Territories as parties in the matter and transferred to itself the pleas pending before different high courts on the issue of stray dogs. It posted the matter for hearing after eight weeks.