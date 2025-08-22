HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC expands scope of stray dogs case to pan-India

Fri, 22 August 2025
Stray dogs verdict: Expanding the scope of the matter pan-India, the Supreme Court bench impleaded all the states and Union Territories as parties in the matter and transferred to itself the pleas pending before different high courts on the issue of stray dogs. It posted the matter for hearing after eight weeks. 

The bench passed the order on the interim prayer seeking a stay on the August 11 direction. The top court delivered its order in a suo motu case initiated on July 28 over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital. 

A two-judge bench of the apex court had on August 11 passed a slew of directions, including ordering the authorities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the canines to dog shelters. PTI

Its August 11 direction, which prohibits the release of stray dogs from dog shelters, shall be kept in abeyance for the time being, the apex court said.

