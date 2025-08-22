HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Progressive step: Rahul on SC order on stray dogs

Fri, 22 August 2025
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's recent decision related to stray dogs in Delhi NCR and called it a "step toward balancing animal welfare." 

"I welcome the Supreme Court's revised directions on stray dogs, as it marks a progressive step toward balancing animal welfare and public safety. The approach is both compassionate and rooted in scientific reasoning," Rahul Gandhi's 'X' post said. 

Earlier, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Friday welcomed Supreme Court's revised decision on stray dogs in the NCR region stating that it is a very good decision. He stated that he had implemented the Supreme Court's order, noting that the dog lovers had requested the dogs be sterilised and then left. Raja Iqbal Singh pointed out that the aggressive dogs should be kept and treated. 

"We welcome the decision. This is a very good decision, and we will implement it 100%. The dog lovers and the NGOs also wanted the dogs to be sterilised and left. The corporation already did the same. Ferocious and aggressive dogs that have developed the habit of biting should be treated and kept. The public should not face any problem. We all love street dogs and we are all dog lovers, so this is a very good decision...," Raja Iqbal Singh told ANI. The Supreme Court on Friday revised its earlier August 11 order on stray and ordered their release following sterilisation and immunisation. -- ANI

