PM Modi condoles Swraj Paul's demise

09:40





In a post on X, Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Swaraj Paul Ji. His contributions to industry, philanthropy and public service in the UK, and his unwavering support for closer ties with India will always be remembered."





He added, "I fondly recall our many interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." Lord Paul, founder of the UK-based Caparo Group of industries, had been taken ill and hospitalised recently. The House of Lords peer was born in Jalandhar and relocated to the UK in the 1960s for the treatment of his daughter Ambika. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the death of Swaraj Paul, a leading UK-based businessman of Indian origin, and said his support for the UK's close ties with India will always be remembered. Lord Paul passed away in London on Thursday evening. He was 94.