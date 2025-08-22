HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PM Modi condoles Swraj Paul's demise

Fri, 22 August 2025
Share:
09:40
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the death of Swaraj Paul, a leading UK-based businessman of Indian origin, and said his support for the UK's close ties with India will always be remembered. Lord Paul passed away in London on Thursday evening. He was 94. 

In a post on X, Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Swaraj Paul Ji. His contributions to industry, philanthropy and public service in the UK, and his unwavering support for closer ties with India will always be remembered." 

He added, "I fondly recall our many interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." Lord Paul, founder of the UK-based Caparo Group of industries, had been taken ill and hospitalised recently. The House of Lords peer was born in Jalandhar and relocated to the UK in the 1960s for the treatment of his daughter Ambika. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Happy India, China moving forward on border: Ex-Army chief
LIVE! Happy India, China moving forward on border: Ex-Army chief

'PM's Inclusion Is A Constitutional Mockery'
'PM's Inclusion Is A Constitutional Mockery'

'This type of comprehensive legislation has never been introduced before in Parliament's history.''A bill that simultaneously affects ministers, chief ministers, and the prime minister represents completely uncharted Constitutional...

Delhi CM attacker's friend who transferred money detained
Delhi CM attacker's friend who transferred money detained

Rekha Gupta was attacked by Rajkot resident Rajesh Khimji at her Civil Lines residence on Wednesday during Jan Sunwai.

'India Is Laundromat For The Kremlin'
'India Is Laundromat For The Kremlin'

'India is cosying up to Xi Jinping. They don't need the Russian oil. It's a refining profiteering scheme.'

India not biggest buyer of Russian oil: Jaishankar
India not biggest buyer of Russian oil: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defends India's purchase of Russian oil, stating it is not the largest purchaser and that the US had previously supported such actions to stabilize energy markets. He also addresses concerns about...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV