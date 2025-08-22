HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Plea in SC challenges sale of ethanol blended petrol

Fri, 22 August 2025
A public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the Supreme Court has challenged the nationwide rollout of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP-20) alleging millions of motorists were forced to use fuel not designed for vehicles.

The plea, filed by advocate Akshay, said millions of everyday motorists were being left helpless at the pump, forced to buy fuel that many of their vehicles cannot handle.

The plea sought directions to the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas to ensure the availability of Ethanol-free (E0) petrol at all fuel stations. Cars and two-wheelers manufactured before 2023, and even some newer BS-VI models, are not compatible with such high ethanol blends, it said.

The plea highlighted damage to engines, dropping of mileage among other consequences of the move. It also sought direction for labelling ethanol content on all petrol pumps and dispensing units, making it clearly visible to consumers.

"Direct the respondents to ensure that consumers are informed about ethanol compatibility of their vehicles at the time of fuel dispensing. Engines are suffering corrosion, fuel efficiency is dropping, and repair bills are mounting, while insurance companies are rejecting claims for damage caused by ethanol fuel," the plea said.

The PIL outlined how global practices differed sharply and said in the US and EU, ethanol-free petrol was still widely available, and pumps clearly displayed ethanol content for consumers to make an informed choice.

In India, however, only ethanol-blended fuel is sold, with no disclosure of composition at dispensing units, it added.  -- PTI

