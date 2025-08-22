HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Payments Council of India Announces Leadership Changes

Fri, 22 August 2025
13:10
The Payments Council of India (PCI) re-appointed Vishwas Patel and M N Srinivasu the chairperson and co-chairperson of the associationon Thursday.

Patel is the joint managing director of Infibeam Avenues, whereas Srinivasu is the cofounder and director of BillDesk. Nalin Bansal was appointed a co-chairperson of PCI. 

He is currently serving as the chief of corporate fintech relationships and key initiatives at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Their term in office is set for two years between 2025 and 2027. The Card Networks Committee will be chaired by NPCI's Bansal with Gautam Aggarwal, division president -- South Asia and Country Corporate Officer '" India at Mastercard, as co-chair.

The International Remittances and Trade Committee will be chaired by Nath  Parameshwaran, senior director, Government Relations & Board of Directors at PayPal, with Partha Sinha, executive director at Wise, as co-chair.

The Merchant Aggregators and Acquirers Committee will be chaired by BillDesk's Srinivasu. The co-chairs are  Harshil Mathur, CEO of Razorpay, and Manish Patel, CEO of Mswipe. The Payments Banks Committee will be chaired by Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO of Fino Payments Bank, with Anubrata Biswas, MD & CEO of Airtel Payments Bank, as co-chair.

The Prepaid Payment Issuers (PPI) Committee will be chaired by Bipin Preet Singh, cofounder & CEO of MobiKwik. Amazon Pay Chief Executive Officer, Vikas Bansal, will be co-chair. The UPI Committee will be chaired by Rahul Chari, Founder & CTO of PhonePe, with Kunal Rana, director of Merchant Services Payments India at Google Pay, as  Co-Chair.

The Technology Enablers Committee will be chaired by Balasubramanian Viswanathan, CEO of FSS, with Muthu Krishnan S, Head -- Business Development at Gemini, as Co-Chair. BBPOU (Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit) Committee's chair would be Infibeam's Patel and Pranay Jhaveri, MD -- India & South Asia, Euronet. 

"Our collective effort must ensure that payments remain not only seamless, but also a driver of economic growth and financial empowerment for every segment of society. I look forward to working with all stakeholders, including regulators, the government, innovators, and industry leaders, to create a sustainable revenue system for all and to build a vibrant ecosystem rooted in trust, transparency, and impact,"  Patel said. 

-- Ajinkya Kawale, Business Standard

