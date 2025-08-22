Next Phase Of Infrastructure Growth: Gadkari, Sonowal Unveil Road Map

13:02





Speaking at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit 2025, Gadkari said quality infrastructure was essential to achieve the $5 trillion economy target, as industrial investment and job creation could not happen without it.





"Availability of money is not the problem. We can sanction projects worth 20 trillion today, compared with the 4 trillion being invested in the sector currently. Annual toll income, which is about 55,000 crore now, is set to rise to 1.4 trillion," he said.





In a fireside chat with Business Standard's Nivedita Mookerji, he said the government aimed to make India's automobile industry the world's largest within five years -- a goal he believed possible with the rapid development of alternative fuels like ethanol, biofuels, methanol, biodiesel, liquefied natural gas, and green hydrogen.





"We have already launched 10 projects with Indian Oil Corporation to produce green hydrogen from municipal solid waste. The challenge is inadequate filling stations and transport infrastructure," he said, adding India would soon lead in green hydrogen and emerge as a net energy exporter.





The government gives top priority to infrastructure development -- water, power, transport and communication -- and aims to bring logistics costs down to 9 per cent by December, a move that would also boost exports, Gadkari said.





Delivering a special address at the summit, Ports and Shipping Minister Sonowal said investments under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 were being scaled up to about 80 trillion, in line with blue-economy principles that set a long-term road map to transform the sector.





The recently announced Vadhavan port project would attract investments of about 76,000 crore, he said, with its first phase being commissioned by 2029 and the second being completed by 2037. The Nicobar port project, the minister added, was also expected to become fully operational within a decade.





"During this Parliament session, we enacted five landmark laws that would reshape India's maritime landscape by creating a business- and environment-friendly, globally aligned, and competitive framework. Once they receive formal approval, they will establish a comprehensive ecosystem to build a robust and vibrant shipping sector in the country," Sonowal said.





The minister said about 840 projects, worth nearly 5.8 trillion, were planned for implementation under the Sagarmala Programme of the ports, shipping and waterways ministry by 2035. Of these, 272 projects, worth 1.41 trillion, had already been completed, while another 217, worth 1.65 trillion were underway.





-- Business Standard

Two top ministers overseeing key infrastructure portfolios -- Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal -- on Thursday outlined the central government's broader vision to take infrastructure growth to the next level, driven by mega investments at scale.