HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Naxals kill man hoisting Tricolour in Chhattisgarh village

Fri, 22 August 2025
Share:
08:37
Representational image
Representational image
A man who reportedly hoisted the Tricolour on Independence Day in a remote village in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district was killed by Naxalites after being accused of helping police, an official has said. 

The official identified the victim as Manish Nureti of Binagunda village under Chhotebetiya police station limits. On Monday, a group of armed Naxalites arrived at the village and took Nureti and two others, he said. They held a jan adalat' where Nureti was killed, while the other two were released after a thrashing. 

The Maoist ultras put up a poster claiming Nureti was a police informer, which is untrue, the official said on Thursday. Kanker district Superintendent of Police IK Elesela said Nureti's body was yet to be recovered, adding that his kin were being contacted. Naxalites frequently visit Binagunda village. In the last one-and-a-half years, Naxalites have killed four to five people after accusing them of being police informers.

However, none of the deceased had any connection with the police, Elesela said. Confirming the developments, Bastar Range Inspector General of Police of Sundarraj P said, A short video has also surfaced in which Manish Nureti is seen participating in Independence Day celebrations.

A probe is underway into the killing, and strict action will be taken against those involved, the IG asserted. A video that went viral on social media showed some villagers, including children, unfurling the Tricolour amid slogans of Vande Mataram' and Bharat Mata ki Jai'. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Naxals kill man hoisting Tricolour in Chhattisgarh village
LIVE! Naxals kill man hoisting Tricolour in Chhattisgarh village

'India Is Laundromat For The Kremlin'
'India Is Laundromat For The Kremlin'

'India is cosying up to Xi Jinping. They don't need the Russian oil. It's a refining profiteering scheme.'

India not biggest buyer of Russian oil: Jaishankar
India not biggest buyer of Russian oil: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defends India's purchase of Russian oil, stating it is not the largest purchaser and that the US had previously supported such actions to stabilize energy markets. He also addresses concerns about...

Swraj Paul Passes Into The Ages
Swraj Paul Passes Into The Ages

Lord Paul, founder of the UK-based Caparo Group of industries, had been taken ill and hospitalised recently, where he passed away surrounded by members of his family.

Casual Gaming To Gain From RMG Ban
Casual Gaming To Gain From RMG Ban

'There is responsibility to make great games that are played by audiences, that fill the gap from an entertainment perspective.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV