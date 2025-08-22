Naxals kill man hoisting Tricolour in Chhattisgarh village

08:37

The official identified the victim as Manish Nureti of Binagunda village under Chhotebetiya police station limits. On Monday, a group of armed Naxalites arrived at the village and took Nureti and two others, he said. They held a jan adalat' where Nureti was killed, while the other two were released after a thrashing.





The Maoist ultras put up a poster claiming Nureti was a police informer, which is untrue, the official said on Thursday. Kanker district Superintendent of Police IK Elesela said Nureti's body was yet to be recovered, adding that his kin were being contacted. Naxalites frequently visit Binagunda village. In the last one-and-a-half years, Naxalites have killed four to five people after accusing them of being police informers.





However, none of the deceased had any connection with the police, Elesela said. Confirming the developments, Bastar Range Inspector General of Police of Sundarraj P said, A short video has also surfaced in which Manish Nureti is seen participating in Independence Day celebrations.





A probe is underway into the killing, and strict action will be taken against those involved, the IG asserted. A video that went viral on social media showed some villagers, including children, unfurling the Tricolour amid slogans of Vande Mataram' and Bharat Mata ki Jai'. -- PTI

