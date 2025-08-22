HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Muslim man offers his kidney to Premanand Maharaj

Fri, 22 August 2025
21:22
image
A 26-year Muslim man from Madhya Pradesh has offered to donate one of his kidneys to Hindu seer Premanand Maharaj, calling him a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity.

The man, Arif Khan Chishti, has written a letter to Premanand Maharaj, a renowned religious and spiritual leader who is suffering from a kidney ailment, expressing his desire to donate his kidney.

Chishti, a resident of Nyas Colony in Itarsi town of Narmadapuram district in MP, has sent the letter to the Hindu seer through the office of Collector Sonia Meena. 

In his letter, Arif has praised Premanand Maharaj, calling him a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in India.

"The presence of saints like you is necessary in the country's current atmosphere of hatred," it said.

"Whether I remain alive or not, your life is very precious for this world. I voluntarily offer one of my kidneys to you. Please accept this small gift from me," he said in the letter.

Talking to PTI over phone, Chishti said, "Premanand Maharaj's words act like antibiotics against hatred. He is binding the society and preaching love which we all desperately need right now. I am swayed by his speeches which I have heard online."

Chishti got married last year and has three elder brothers and father in his family.

He has studied till Class 12 and works online as a consultant.

As per some reports, Premanand Maharaj is suffering from autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, due to which both his kidneys have failed.

Premanand Maharaj has an ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan, and is a devotee of Radha Rani.

His spiritual discourses are very popular among his followers and devotees. 

A copy of Chishti's letter given to the district magistrate has gone viral on social media. Efforts to contact collector Meena over the phone failed.  -- PTI

