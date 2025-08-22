HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maid arrested in UP after video shows her peeing on vessels

Fri, 22 August 2025
Share:
10:17
image
Police here have arrested a domestic help for allegedly urinating on utensils while cleaning them at a house in the Nagina area, police said on Friday. The incident came to light after a video of the accused, identified as Samantra, was circulated on social media.

In the purported clip, she can be seen urinating on the utensils while washing them. Station House Officer (SHO) of Nagina Police Station, Sanjay Kumar, said the woman, employed at the house of one Satyam, was arrested after the video surfaced on Thursday. "Police have registered a case against her under and further investigations are underway," he said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No public feeding of stray dogs allowed: SC
LIVE! No public feeding of stray dogs allowed: SC

SC says stray dogs can be released after sterilisation
SC says stray dogs can be released after sterilisation

Its August 11 direction, which prohibits the release of stray dogs from dog shelters, shall be kept in abeyance for the time being, the apex court said.

Security breach at Parliament as man scales wall
Security breach at Parliament as man scales wall

Sources said the incident took place around 6.30 am.

'BJP Should Be Extremely Wary Of 130th Amendment'
'BJP Should Be Extremely Wary Of 130th Amendment'

'If the INDIA bloc ever forms the government, they will be more than tempted to use such provisions to bring about regime change in BJP-ruled states.'

Namaste sada...: DKS sings RSS anthem in K'taka assembly
Namaste sada...: DKS sings RSS anthem in K'taka assembly

Shivakumar's recital came when the Bharatiya Janata Party legislators accused Shivakumar of being an 'abettor' of the stampede as he created mass frenzy.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV