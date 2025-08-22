India recorded 84 heatstroke deaths in 2025 summer: Study

16:08





In comparison, data obtained by PTI under the Right to Information (RTI) Act showed that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 7,192 suspected cases of heatstroke and only 14 confirmed deaths between March 1 and June 24 this year.





The HeatWatch analysis, based on a systematic review of national and regional media reports in multiple languages, found that Maharashtra reported the highest number of deaths at 17, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Telangana with 15 each.





Gujarat recorded 10 deaths, Assam six, while Bihar, Punjab and Rajasthan recorded five deaths each. Odisha reported three deaths, while Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh reported one death each. The report found that most of the victims were elderly, outdoor workers and daily wage labourers, with incidents ranging from farmers collapsing in their fields to children and teenagers succumbing during school trips or while playing outdoors.





A 13-year-old student in Navi Mumbai, who died on February 26, marked one of the earliest fatalities of the season, underlining how heatwaves are arriving earlier and lasting longer in India. Andhra Pradesh reported the highest number of illnesses at 700 cases, followed by Odisha (348), Rajasthan (344) and Uttar Pradesh (325). -- PTI

At least 84 heatstroke deaths were recorded across India between February and July this year, a new analysis has found. The report, Struck by Heat: A News Analysis of Heatstroke Deaths in India in 2025', by non-profit HeatWatch claimed that India's true heat toll is being masked by diagnostic "blind spots", weak enforcement of worker protections, and outdated heatwave alerts that fail to reflect the combined impact of temperature and humidity on human health.