HP: Enraged over Rs 6.78 lakh 'inflated' power bill, Cong MLA Bali seeks enquiry

Fri, 22 August 2025
Congress MLA R S Bali on Thursday took strong exception to an inflated electricity bill of Rs 6.78 lakh issued to him and sought an enquiry into the matter to ascertain whether it was an error or a conspiracy. 

When the matter was raised in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly during Zero Hour, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu clarified that arrears have been added to electricity bills, but said the invoice has mistakenly shown the figure as Rs 6.48 lakh instead of Rs 2.98 lakh. 

Sukhu said even the power bill of his official residence, Oak Over, in Shimla was shown as Rs 3.76 instead of the correct figure of Rs 1.43 lakhs. 

Action will be taken against officials if it is found that the bills were inflated deliberately, he said. -- PTI

