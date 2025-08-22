HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Got a call from US for ceasefire with India: Pak FM

Fri, 22 August 2025
Share:
19:59
image
Pakistan was ready for a comprehensive dialogue with India to discuss Kashmir and all other pending issues, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday.

"Talks, whenever held, will be not just Kashmir but on all issues," Dar said while talking to journalists outside the parliament in Islamabad, where he was asked about talks with India.

India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.

Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, emphasised that Pakistan had made it clear from the outset that discussions with India would not take place on any single-point agenda.

He said Pakistan had not requested any mediation but was offered a meeting at a neutral venue.

"We were told to sit down at a neutral location, and I said if that is the case, we are willing to meet," he claimed.

Dar said he received a call from the US for a ceasefire with India.

"I received a call from the US for a ceasefire," Dar said.

"I had made it clear that Pakistan did not want a war." India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Dar said that the ceasefire agreement with India is holding.

Responding to a question, Dar said that the US Secretary of State's visit to Pakistan has not yet been scheduled.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Photograph: Bertha Wang/Reuters

TOP STORIES

LIVE! FBI raids Trump's former NSA John Bolton's home
LIVE! FBI raids Trump's former NSA John Bolton's home

Revealed: What Dhankhar is doing after resignation
Revealed: What Dhankhar is doing after resignation

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who recently stepped down as the vice president, is spending time with his family, playing table tennis, and practicing yoga.

Key takeaways from SC's modified order on stray dogs
Key takeaways from SC's modified order on stray dogs

The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 direction prohibiting release of stray dogs from pounds in Delhi-NCR and said the picked up canines should be sterilised, vaccinated and released back in the same area.

Modi, Putin to attend SCO summit in China
Modi, Putin to attend SCO summit in China

China on Friday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held in Tianjin later this month will be the largest in the bloc's history, with 20 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending it.

5 grilled in Gujarat over attack on Delhi CM
5 grilled in Gujarat over attack on Delhi CM

Delhi Police are questioning five individuals in Gujarat regarding their potential involvement in the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The investigation is ongoing, with mobile phones seized and leads being pursued.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV