Girl gang-raped on moving vehicle in Tripura, 2 arrested

Fri, 22 August 2025
20:36
A girl was gangraped on a moving vehicle by two of her companions near Udaipur railway station in Tripura's Gomati district, police claimed on Friday.

The two accused, identified as Mithun Debnath (24) and Bower Debbarma (24) of Maharani, have been arrested, police added.

"The girl, accompanied by two of her neighbours, went to Tripureswari temple on Thursday evening. After visiting the temple, two boys took her to Udaipur railway station in a car. On the way, Mithun and Bower raped her in the moving vehicle," officer-in-charge of RK Pur women police station, Nibha Sinha, said.

Sinha said the three were initially detained at Kakraban checkgate in Udaipur subdivision when they were returning around 10 pm.

"On being asked, the girl claimed she was raped by two of her companions. We then brought them to RK Pur women police station for interrogation", she said.

Following a complaint from the victim's family on Friday, both youths were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident.

"A forensic team has checked the vehicle in which the girl was raped. The survivor was produced before a local court to register her statement as part of the investigation", she said.  -- PTI

