Friend of man who attacked Delhi CM held

Fri, 22 August 2025
09:02
The Delhi Police on Friday detained a friend of Rajesh Khimji, who is accused in the Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attack case in Rajkot, police sources said. It is alleged that Rajesh's friend transferred money to him. 

The Delhi Police is currently tracking ten people who were in contact with the accused through calls and messages. One of the suspects will be brought to Delhi by Friday evening. The Delhi police team is also recording statements from five other individuals in Rajkot, whose data was discovered on the accused's mobile phone.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked by Rajkot resident Rajesh Khimji at her Civil Lines residence on Wednesday during Jan Sunvai. The accused has been sent to a five-day judicial custody, and further investigation is underway into the matter. 

"Delhi police detained a friend of the accused Rajesh from Rajkot. He had allegedly transferred money to Rajesh. Delhi Police is tracking ten people who were in contact with the accused through calls and chats. One of the suspects will be brought to Delhi by evening today. Delhi police team in Rajkot to record statements of five others whose data has been taken from the mobile of the accused," the sources said. 

Meanwhile, on Thursday, CM Rekha Gupta reaffirmed her commitment to public service following an attack on her earlier this week, stating that she would continue to fight for the interests of Delhi despite facing "unexpected blows" and would never "abandon" the national capital. -- PTI

