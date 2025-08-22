HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Five families tried to end my political life: Tej Pratap

Fri, 22 August 2025
08:27
Expelled RJD leader and elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, alleged that five powerful families, without naming them, had conspired against him to destroy his political and family life. 

"Five families together and in a broader conspiracy tried to end my political life. In my more than ten years of political life, I have never wronged anyone, nor have I ever conspired against anyone. But these five families have made every effort to destroy my political and family life completely," wrote Tej Pratap on X on Thursday. Tej Pratap vowed to expose the faces and characters of these five families, claiming he would reveal their conspiracies to the public.

"Tomorrow (Friday), I will bring the faces and characters of all five families before the public. I am going to expose each of their conspiracies tomorrow," he said. -- ANI

