HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

FIR against Tejashwi Yadav in Maharashtra

Fri, 22 August 2025
Share:
23:26
image
Police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Friday registered a first information report (FIR) against former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for tweeting an alleged objectionable post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Milind Narote, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Gadchiroli, had filed a complaint against the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, a senior police official said.

An FIR was registered against Yadav under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 353 (statements that cause public mischief), he added.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Muslim man offers his kidney to Premanand Maharaj
LIVE! Muslim man offers his kidney to Premanand Maharaj

Revealed: What Dhankhar is doing after resignation
Revealed: What Dhankhar is doing after resignation

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who recently stepped down as the vice president, is spending time with his family, playing table tennis, and practicing yoga.

Key takeaways from SC's modified order on stray dogs
Key takeaways from SC's modified order on stray dogs

The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 direction prohibiting release of stray dogs from pounds in Delhi-NCR and said the picked up canines should be sterilised, vaccinated and released back in the same area.

Modi, Putin to attend SCO summit in China
Modi, Putin to attend SCO summit in China

China on Friday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held in Tianjin later this month will be the largest in the bloc's history, with 20 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending it.

5 grilled in Gujarat over attack on Delhi CM
5 grilled in Gujarat over attack on Delhi CM

Delhi Police are questioning five individuals in Gujarat regarding their potential involvement in the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The investigation is ongoing, with mobile phones seized and leads being pursued.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV