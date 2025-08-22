FIR against Tejashwi Yadav in Maharashtra

23:26

Police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Friday registered a first information report (FIR) against former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for tweeting an alleged objectionable post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Milind Narote, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Gadchiroli, had filed a complaint against the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, a senior police official said.





An FIR was registered against Yadav under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 353 (statements that cause public mischief), he added. -- PTI