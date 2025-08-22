HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

FBI raids Trump's former NSA John Bolton's home

Fri, 22 August 2025
Share:
18:37
John Bolton. Pic: Mike Segar/Reuters
John Bolton. Pic: Mike Segar/Reuters
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents raided the Maryland home of John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security advisor, early Friday morning as part of a high-profile national security probe, the New York Post reported. 

A Trump administration official confirmed that the raid was ordered by FBI director Kash Patel, who later seemed to confirm the operation with a post on X, saying, "NO ONE is above the law... @FBI agents on mission". 

According to the New York Post, the FBI agents busted into Bolton's house in Bethesda, Maryland, at 7 am local time. 

The probe centres around Bolton's handling of classified information, particularly in relation to his 2020 memoir, The Room Where it Happened, which Trump had attempted to block due to allegations of revealing national secrets and breaching a non-disclosure agreement signed during his tenure. 

Despite Trump's efforts, the book was published. 

Bolton's first-term justice department opened an inquiry into the book in September 2020, as per the New York Post. 

The former Trump advisor has been at odds with his old boss since, regularly appearing on cable news criticising the president's national security and foreign policy. 

The FBI action comes a day after Patel revealed former FBI director James Comey had authorised leaks of classified documents "while misleading Congress" just before the 2016 elections. 

Patel has pledged to rid the federal government of corruption and expose cover-ups. 

Meanwhile, Bolton recently commented on Trump's claim of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, attributing it to Trump's tendency to take credit for everything. 

"It's nothing personal to India. This is Donald Trump, who takes credit for everything," Bolton to ANI. "I think he did have a call with Prime Minister Modi, and Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also on the call. I'm sure other countries might also be calling to see what they can do. It's typical of Trump because he would jump in before everyone else could take credit. It may be irritating, probably is irritating to many people, but it's nothing against India, it's just Trump being Trump," he added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! FBI raids Trump's former NSA John Bolton's home
LIVE! FBI raids Trump's former NSA John Bolton's home

SC flags practical challenges in sheltering all strays
SC flags practical challenges in sheltering all strays

The Supreme Court on Friday said a 'blanket direction' to pick up stray dogs in Delhi-NCR and place them in shelters without evaluating the existing infrastructure might lead to a 'catch-22 situation' as the directive might be impossible...

Modi, Putin to attend SCO summit in China
Modi, Putin to attend SCO summit in China

China on Friday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held in Tianjin later this month will be the largest in the bloc's history, with 20 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending it.

5 grilled in Gujarat over attack on Delhi CM
5 grilled in Gujarat over attack on Delhi CM

Delhi Police are questioning five individuals in Gujarat regarding their potential involvement in the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The investigation is ongoing, with mobile phones seized and leads being pursued.

Vijay's Political Ambitions Need Tough Resolve
Vijay's Political Ambitions Need Tough Resolve

Vijay, with his chief ministerial ambitions, is a one-man army, at least as of now, and his campaign team considers him omnipresent.He has to be present in all districts, if not all constituencies at the same time, as there is no...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV