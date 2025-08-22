Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts takeoff

Air India flight flight from Mumbai
to Jodhpur aborted takeoff and returned to the bay on Friday due to 'operational' reasons.
Alternative arrangements were made to fly the
passengers to their destination, Tata-owned Air India said in a
statement, without sharing further details.
"Flight AI645 operating
from Mumbai to Jodhpur on August 22 returned to bay due to an
operational issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off
run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft
back," the statement added.
"Our ground team in Mumbai had extended
immediate assistance to minimise the inconvenience," the statement
added. -- PTI