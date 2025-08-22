Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts takeoff

19:09

Air India flight flight from Mumbai to Jodhpur aborted takeoff and returned to the bay on Friday due to 'operational' reasons.





Alternative arrangements were made to fly the passengers to their destination, Tata-owned Air India said in a statement, without sharing further details.





"Flight AI645 operating from Mumbai to Jodhpur on August 22 returned to bay due to an operational issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back," the statement added.





"Our ground team in Mumbai had extended immediate assistance to minimise the inconvenience," the statement added. -- PTI