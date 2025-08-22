HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
5 grilled in Gujarat over attack on Delhi CM

Fri, 22 August 2025
17:06
The Delhi Police is questioning five people in Gujarat's Rajkot for their alleged connection with the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, an official said on Friday.

The officer said they have already seized the accused's mobile phone and are following leads that have emerged.

"A total of five people are being questioned by the Delhi Police. We are also taking help from the Gujarat Police for a better understanding of the accused and his family members," the officer said.

The officer further said that these five people include the accused's family members and friends.

"One person is already under questioning who transferred money to him. We may bring them to Delhi for further investigation and questioning. Our team will also question those who were in contact with the accused to know if he was planning this attack on the CM," said the officer.

The man accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing told investigators that he had planned to stage a protest at Ramleela Ground here against the Supreme Court's order on relocating stray dogs, similar to how social activist Anna Hazare protested over the corruption issue.

"If required, we can also take him to his native place in Rajkot, Gujarat, as part of the ongoing investigation," sources said.

His mobile phone has already been sent for forensic examination to ascertain if he deleted any crucial information before the assault.

Khimji, a 41-year-old autorickshaw driver, was sent to five days' police custody.

The accused also told police that he had gone to the Delhi chief minister's 'Jan Sunwai' programme on Wednesday to raise the issue of stray dogs.

"The accused attacked the chief minister after he failed to raise the issue before her. He also told us that after the recent Supreme Court order to remove stray dogs from the streets in Delhi, he had a dream in which Lord Bhairav asked him to take up the cause of the poor animals," said a police source.

Lord Bhairav is an incarnation of the Hindu deity Shiva, whose mount (vehicle) is a black dog.   -- PTI

