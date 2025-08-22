HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
20-year-old man scaling Parliament wall was mentally challenged

Fri, 22 August 2025
12:36
In a security breach, a 20-year-old man attempted to scale a wall of Parliament on Friday morning but was caught by security personnel and handed over to police, police said. 

The man, identified as Rama, hails from Uttar Pradesh and appears to be "mentally incoherent", they said. "Around 5.50 am on Friday, a person attempted the scale a boundary wall of Parliament but was promptly apprehended by alert CISF and Delhi Police staff," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said. 

"He appears to be mentally incoherent and further interrogation and verification is in process," the DCP added. Sources said he tried to gain entry into Parliament by climbing a tree adjoining the boundary wall. Multiple central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Special Cell of Delhi Police, are questioning the man. 

"He has since been handed over to Delhi Police for further interrogation. The IB and Special Cell officers are questioning him to determine his motive," said the source. The incident revived memories of the December 13, 2023, breach when two men climbed into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery and released yellow-coloured smoke canisters, while two others carried out a similar act outside. It coincided with the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament, raising serious security questions. PTI

