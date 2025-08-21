HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Yamuna flows close to danger mark in Delhi

Thu, 21 August 2025
The Yamuna River in the national capital is flowing close to the danger level. Visual from Loha Pul on Thursday showed the water close to the 205 m mark. The opening of all 18 gates of Hathinikund Barrage was opened after 1.78 lakh cusec of water came into the river due to heavy rainfall, resulting in a rise in the water level of the river. 

Continuous change in water level over the past few weeks has kept the administration on its toes. 

Earlier, on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the residential area at Yamuna Bazaar, where water from the overflowing Yamuna River had entered and assured that there is no flood-like situation in Delhi and the water level will drop within one to two days. -- ANI

