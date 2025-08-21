HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

VP election not merely about individual: Oppn Veep nominee

Thu, 21 August 2025
Share:
12:53
image
Opposition nominee for the vice-presidential polls B Sudarshan Reddy on Thursday asserted that the election is not merely about one individual but about reaffirming the idea of India where Parliament functions with integrity, dissent is respected and institutions serve the people with independence and fairness. 

Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, vowed that if elected, he would discharge the role of vice president with impartiality, dignity, and a steadfast commitment to dialogue and decorum. He made the remarks after filing his nomination for the vice presidential polls. "Today, I had the honour of filing my nomination papers for the office of the Vice President of India as a joint candidate of the Opposition parties.I did so with a deep sense of humility, responsibility, and unwavering commitment to the values enshrined in our Constitution," Reddy said in a statement.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bill allowing removal of PM, CMs for everyone: BJP
LIVE! Bill allowing removal of PM, CMs for everyone: BJP

'130th Amendment Risks Placing Power In ED/CBI/Police'
'130th Amendment Risks Placing Power In ED/CBI/Police'

'Anyone they don't like can be potentially arrested and thrown in jail for 30 days to induce regime change.'

'Look like Norah Fatehi': UP woman alleges harassment
'Look like Norah Fatehi': UP woman alleges harassment

A woman in Ghaziabad, India, has filed a police complaint against her husband and in-laws, alleging dowry harassment, mental torture, and demands that she attain a body like Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi. She also alleges forced abortion...

'Online Real Money Games Are A Menace'
'Online Real Money Games Are A Menace'

'There are cases of suicides, and middle-class families losing their entire family savings.'

Woman on FBI's 'top 10 most wanted' list held in India
Woman on FBI's 'top 10 most wanted' list held in India

The FBI has arrested Cindy Rodriguez Singh, a woman on the agency's '10 Most Wanted Fugitive' list, accused of killing her six-year-old son and fleeing to India to evade prosecution.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV