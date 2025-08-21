VP election not merely about individual: Oppn Veep nominee

12:53





Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, vowed that if elected, he would discharge the role of vice president with impartiality, dignity, and a steadfast commitment to dialogue and decorum. He made the remarks after filing his nomination for the vice presidential polls. "Today, I had the honour of filing my nomination papers for the office of the Vice President of India as a joint candidate of the Opposition parties.I did so with a deep sense of humility, responsibility, and unwavering commitment to the values enshrined in our Constitution," Reddy said in a statement.

Opposition nominee for the vice-presidential polls B Sudarshan Reddy on Thursday asserted that the election is not merely about one individual but about reaffirming the idea of India where Parliament functions with integrity, dissent is respected and institutions serve the people with independence and fairness.