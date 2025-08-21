UP dy CM seeks renaming of Aligarh as 'Harigarh'





Kalyan Singh, a native of Aligarh who served twice as the CM of Uttar Pradesh, is remembered for his role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and for steering the BJP's early growth in the state.





"You all know Ayodhya was once called Faizabad. But under the leadership of our respected chief minister (Adityanath), it was renamed Ayodhya again. Similarly, Prayagraj was earlier known as Allahabad. Just two days ago, Shahjahanpur's Jalalabad was renamed Parshurampuri. Then there should be no delay in renaming Aligarh to Harigarh," Maurya said. -- PTI

Addressing a 'Hindu Gaurav Diwas' ceremony to mark the death anniversary of Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh, Maurya said that it was his wish that "Babuji", as Singh is popularly known, be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.