HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP dy CM seeks renaming of Aligarh as 'Harigarh'

Thu, 21 August 2025
Share:
22:05
UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya/File image
UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya/File image
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday demanded that Aligarh be renamed "Harigarh" just like Ayodhya and Prayagraj. 

Addressing a 'Hindu Gaurav Diwas' ceremony to mark the death anniversary of Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh, Maurya said that it was his wish that "Babuji", as Singh is popularly known, be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour. 

Kalyan Singh, a native of Aligarh who served twice as the CM of Uttar Pradesh, is remembered for his role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and for steering the BJP's early growth in the state. 

"You all know Ayodhya was once called Faizabad. But under the leadership of our respected chief minister (Adityanath), it was renamed Ayodhya again. Similarly, Prayagraj was earlier known as Allahabad. Just two days ago, Shahjahanpur's Jalalabad was renamed Parshurampuri. Then there should be no delay in renaming Aligarh to Harigarh," Maurya said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Jaishankar meets Putin to deepen India-Russia ties
Jaishankar meets Putin to deepen India-Russia ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ways to further expand India-Russia ties, following talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov focusing on trade.

LIVE! UP dy CM seeks renaming of Aligarh as 'Harigarh
LIVE! UP dy CM seeks renaming of Aligarh as 'Harigarh

China opposes US tariffs on India, terms it as disruptive
China opposes US tariffs on India, terms it as disruptive

Chinese envoy Xu Feihong stated that China opposes the US imposing tariffs on India, amidst a thaw in Sino-India relations and concerns over global trade disruptions.

India not biggest buyer of Russian oil: Jaishankar
India not biggest buyer of Russian oil: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defends India's purchase of Russian oil, stating it is not the largest purchaser and that the US had previously supported such actions to stabilize energy markets. He also addresses concerns about...

India rejects Nepal's objection to trade with China
India rejects Nepal's objection to trade with China

India on Wednesday categorically rejected Nepal's objection to a decision by New Delhi and Beijing to resume border trade through Lipulekh pass, saying Kathmandu's claims on the territory are not justified.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV