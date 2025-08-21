HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Turkish firm Celebi withdraws HC plea on airport clearance

Thu, 21 August 2025
The subsidiary of Turkiye-based airport ground handling services major Celebi on Thursday withdrew its plea in the Bombay high court against revocation of its security clearance by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. 

A bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla allowed the same and disposed of the plea. 

The Bombay HC had been deferring hearing of the plea awaiting a verdict on an identical plea before Delhi HC, which was dismissed last month. 

On July 7, the Delhi HC dismissed a writ petition by another Celebi subsidiary seeking suspension and annulment of the security clearance cancellation. 

Celebi's counsel Chetan Kapadia on Thursday told Bombay HC bench that the firm seeks to withdraw its plea, which the court accepted. 

The petition had sought suspension and annulment of the administrative decision of security clearance cancellation granted by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security under the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India. 

The HC had last month also vacated its earlier interim order restraining Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) from finalising tenders for ground and bridge handling services post termination of Celebi's contract. -- PTI

