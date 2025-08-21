Tempers flare between Kharge, Rijiju in Parliament

16:13





Opposition MPs were protesting and raising slogans while Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was presenting the Bill in the House.





Addressing the Chair, Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge said, "When everybody was inside (the well), you passed the Bill. I have one request, listen to everybody, dismiss our points, we won't bother, but at least what we want to say in this, if you (Speaker) don't give us chances, then this is wrong."





Responding to this, Vice Chairman Harivansh said, "I will welcome if you want to say something on the Bill."





Kharge said, "You said listen what is happening in the House."





Objecting to this, Union Minister Rijiju accused the Opposition of "not cooperating" with the House proceedings and hit out at Kharge, stating that raising questions on the Speaker is wrong.





"Whatever questions Kharge ji raised on the Chair (Speaker) are wrong. The Chair always gives a chance to speak, but they don't speak on the subject. Accusing the Chair like this is not good. Kharge ji, this is wrong. I iterate and have a discussion on the subject. Since the commencement of the session, they have not cooperated, and at the end, you are alleging that you were not given time. This is wrong. I condemn this," Rijiju said. -- ANI

