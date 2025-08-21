Strike by Telugu film workers comes to end following pact with producers

23:37

The workers and producers reached an understanding during the talks held in the presence of state labour department officials.





Speaking to reporters late on Thursday, Gangadhar, a senior labour department official, said the workers' federation has demanded a 30 percent wage hike over the last three years.





The initial negotiations between the federation and producers did not yield result which led to the intervention of the department, he said.





He said both parties have agreed to a 22.5 percent wage hike over the last three years.





He said, among others, hikes of 15 percent, 2.5 percent and five percent (total 22.5 percent) would be made for the last three years respectively to 'low wage' workers.





The official added that a committee, headed by a bureaucrat, would go into other issues, including service conditions.





Film shootings came to a halt since August 4 when the strike began over the demand for 30 percent wage hike and others. -- PTI

