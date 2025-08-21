Stray dogs row: SC to deliver order on Aug 22

21:17





A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria had on August 14 reserved its order in the matter.





A two-judge bench of the apex court had on August 11 passed a slew of directions, including ordering the authorities in Delhi-National Capital Region to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the canines to dog shelters.





The bench passed the order in a suo motu case initiated on July 28 over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.





Widespread protests were reported across the country following the apex court's August 11 order.





Later, the matter came up for hearing on August 14 before a three-judge special bench which said the "whole problem" of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR was a result of the "inaction" of local authorities which did "nothing" in implementing the Animal Birth Control Rules on sterilisation and immunisation of canines.





The special bench, which was constituted to hear the suo motu case and some other pleas concerning stray dogs, had reserved its verdict on the interim prayer for a stay on certain directions issued on August 11. -- PTI

