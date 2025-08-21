Stock markets extend winning run to 6th day

16:55





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 142.87 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 82,000.71 in a restricted trade. During the day, it rallied 373.33 points or 0.45 per cent to 82,231.17. As many as 14 Sensex shares closed higher, while 16 ended with losses.





The 50-share NSE Nifty rose by 33.20 points or 0.13 per cent to 25,083.75. Among Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Electronics were the major gainers. However, Power Grid, Eternal, Hindustan Unilever and Adani Ports were among the laggards. -- PTI

Stock markets extended the winning run to the sixth consecutive day on Thursday, with benchmark Sensex closing higher by nearly 143 points on buying in blue-chip shares ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.