Stock markets extend winning run to 6th day

Thu, 21 August 2025
16:55
Stock markets extended the winning run to the sixth consecutive day on Thursday, with benchmark Sensex closing higher by nearly 143 points on buying in blue-chip shares ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 142.87 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 82,000.71 in a restricted trade. During the day, it rallied 373.33 points or 0.45 per cent to 82,231.17. As many as 14 Sensex shares closed higher, while 16 ended with losses. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose by 33.20 points or 0.13 per cent to 25,083.75. Among Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Electronics were the major gainers. However, Power Grid, Eternal, Hindustan Unilever and Adani Ports were among the laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi CM attacker's phone, social media being examined
LIVE! Delhi CM attacker's phone, social media being examined

Govt won't stop India from playing Asia Cup: Sources
Govt won't stop India from playing Asia Cup: Sources

'In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India.'

China 'surprised' over India's Taiwan clarification
China 'surprised' over India's Taiwan clarification

China has expressed surprise over India's clarification regarding its stance on Taiwan, following reported comments by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Beijing claims India's position is inconsistent with facts and undermines...

'130th Amendment Risks Placing Power In ED/CBI/Police'
'130th Amendment Risks Placing Power In ED/CBI/Police'

'Anyone they don't like can be potentially arrested and thrown in jail for 30 days to induce regime change.'

Riding pillion with husband, woman pours acid on him
Riding pillion with husband, woman pours acid on him

A woman in Tripura poured acid on her husband while they were riding on a motorcycle. The husband is hospitalized with burn injuries, and the wife is absconding. Police suspect domestic violence as a possible motive.

