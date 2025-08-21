HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Six Delhi schools receive bomb threats, third such incident in four days

Thu, 21 August 2025
Share:
08:49
Parents outside the BSG school
Parents outside the BSG school
At least six schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Thursday through e-mail, prompting police and other emergency agencies to launch a search operation, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

Calls regarding the bomb threat were received between 6.35 am and 7.48 am in six schools in the capital. These include Andhra school in Prasad Nagar, BGS International School, Rao Man Singh School, Convent School, Max Fort School and Indraprastha International School, Dwarka, officials said. 

Police teams, along with fire personnel and bomb disposal squads, rushed to the premises immediately. This is the third such incident in four days when schools have received bomb threats. 

On Monday, 32 schools across Delhi received similar threats, which later turned out to be hoaxes. On Wednesday, around 50 schools in the national capital received bomb threats again through e-mail, which were later declared 'hoax'. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man who attacked Delhi CM sent to 5 days' police custody
LIVE! Man who attacked Delhi CM sent to 5 days' police custody

India seeks closer ties with Russia amid Trump tariffs
India seeks closer ties with Russia amid Trump tariffs

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for India and Russia to adopt a creative and innovative approach to address complex geopolitical challenges, emphasizing diversification and expansion of cooperation.

Talk To Modi Soon, Haley Urges Trump
Talk To Modi Soon, Haley Urges Trump

'Scuttling 25 years of momentum with the only country that can serve as a counterweight to Chinese dominance in Asia would be a strategic disaster.'

India rejects Nepal's objection to trade with China
India rejects Nepal's objection to trade with China

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday dismissed Nepal's objection to the resumption of India's border trade with China through Lipulekh pass, calling Kathmandu's territorial claim over the trade route as 'untenable' and not based...

'Munir's US Visits: Something Else Is Afoot'
'Munir's US Visits: Something Else Is Afoot'

'Trump has personally weighed in to overcome doubts and reservations about Pakistan among his top advisors.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV