Shubhanshu Shukla meets Rajnath Singh

Thu, 21 August 2025
14:00
Astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday in Delhi after a successful mission to the International Space Station (ISS). 

Earlier on Monday, Shukla also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shukla was the pilot of the Axiom-4 Space Mission to the ISS. He returned to Earth on July 15 after completing the NASA mission and landed in the national capital in the early hours of Sunday. 

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday highlighted the importance of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's achievements in completing a mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and the critical role of the space program for the 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. 

"On this occasion, the (lower) house welcomes Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to India. His space mission and successful return are not merely about the success of the mission, but a matter of pride and inspiration for Indian citizens. Shukla's achievement is an inspiration for the youth," Birla said while addressing the Lok Sabha. -- ANI

LIVE! Bill allowing removal of PM, CMs for everyone: BJP
LIVE! Bill allowing removal of PM, CMs for everyone: BJP

'130th Amendment Risks Placing Power In ED/CBI/Police'
'130th Amendment Risks Placing Power In ED/CBI/Police'

'Anyone they don't like can be potentially arrested and thrown in jail for 30 days to induce regime change.'

'Look like Norah Fatehi': UP woman alleges harassment
'Look like Norah Fatehi': UP woman alleges harassment

A woman in Ghaziabad, India, has filed a police complaint against her husband and in-laws, alleging dowry harassment, mental torture, and demands that she attain a body like Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi. She also alleges forced abortion...

'Online Real Money Games Are A Menace'
'Online Real Money Games Are A Menace'

'There are cases of suicides, and middle-class families losing their entire family savings.'

Woman on FBI's 'top 10 most wanted' list held in India
Woman on FBI's 'top 10 most wanted' list held in India

The FBI has arrested Cindy Rodriguez Singh, a woman on the agency's '10 Most Wanted Fugitive' list, accused of killing her six-year-old son and fleeing to India to evade prosecution.

