Shubhanshu Shukla meets Rajnath Singh

Earlier on Monday, Shukla also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shukla was the pilot of the Axiom-4 Space Mission to the ISS. He returned to Earth on July 15 after completing the NASA mission and landed in the national capital in the early hours of Sunday.





Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday highlighted the importance of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's achievements in completing a mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and the critical role of the space program for the 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.





"On this occasion, the (lower) house welcomes Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to India. His space mission and successful return are not merely about the success of the mission, but a matter of pride and inspiration for Indian citizens. Shukla's achievement is an inspiration for the youth," Birla said while addressing the Lok Sabha. -- ANI

Astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday in Delhi after a successful mission to the International Space Station (ISS).