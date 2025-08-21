Rupee falls 18 paise to close at 87.25 against US dollar

18:29





Forex traders said, rupee opened on a positive note with the rise in risk appetite in the global markets amid easing tensions over trade tariffs and hopes of truce between Russia and Ukraine.





However, the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and rising crude oil prices dented investor sentiments and restricted the upmove in the local unit.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on a positive note at 87.04, then touched an early high of 86.93 and an intraday low of 87.27 against the US dollar.





The domestic unit settled for the day at 87.25 (provisional), registering a decline of 18 paise over its previous close.





On Wednesday, the rupee settled on a higher note at 87.07 against the US dollar.

