HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 18 paise to close at 87.25 against US dollar

Thu, 21 August 2025
Share:
18:29
image
The rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day lower by 18 paise at 87.25 (provisional) against US dollar on Thursday, on a strong American currency and a recovery in crude oil prices. 

Forex traders said, rupee opened on a positive note with the rise in risk appetite in the global markets amid easing tensions over trade tariffs and hopes of truce between Russia and Ukraine. 

However, the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and rising crude oil prices dented investor sentiments and restricted the upmove in the local unit. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on a positive note at 87.04, then touched an early high of 86.93 and an intraday low of 87.27 against the US dollar. 

The domestic unit settled for the day at 87.25 (provisional), registering a decline of 18 paise over its previous close. 

On Wednesday, the rupee settled on a higher note at 87.07 against the US dollar.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Turkish firm Celebi withdraws HC plea on airport clearance
LIVE! Turkish firm Celebi withdraws HC plea on airport clearance

Govt won't stop India from playing Asia Cup: Sources
Govt won't stop India from playing Asia Cup: Sources

'In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India.'

Centre provides Z category security cover to Delhi CM
Centre provides Z category security cover to Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been accorded 'Z' category VIP security cover by the Union government following an attack on her. The CRPF has taken charge of her security, providing round-the-clock protection.

Search ops intensified for 33 missing in J-K cloudburst
Search ops intensified for 33 missing in J-K cloudburst

The multi-agency search operation to trace 33 missing persons in cloudburst-hit Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir has entered its eighth day. The death toll stands at 65, and rescue efforts are ongoing with the help of multiple...

China 'surprised' over India's Taiwan clarification
China 'surprised' over India's Taiwan clarification

China has expressed surprise over India's clarification regarding its stance on Taiwan, following reported comments by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Beijing claims India's position is inconsistent with facts and undermines...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV