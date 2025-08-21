HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Priyanka Gandhi meets Nadda

Thu, 21 August 2025
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posts this image on X saying: "Met @JPNadda to request him to expedite some health projects in Wayanad and to apprise him of the severe difficulties being faced by the local population in the absence of the Medical College in Mananthavadi which is yet far from functional. We also discussed the need for better healthcare for Wayanad's tribal population, their specific health issues, pending NHM funds and the need for a specialised trauma center catering to cases of animal attacks in the area. 

"Along with this all of us also renewed the long standing request for an AIIMS for Kerala. He was kind enough to hear out all our demands and hold a frank discussion with us. I sincerely hope that these pressing issues will be given due consideration."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi CM attacker's phone, social media being examined
LIVE! Delhi CM attacker's phone, social media being examined

Govt won't stop India from playing Asia Cup: Sources
Govt won't stop India from playing Asia Cup: Sources

'In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India.'

China 'surprised' over India's Taiwan clarification
China 'surprised' over India's Taiwan clarification

China has expressed surprise over India's clarification regarding its stance on Taiwan, following reported comments by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Beijing claims India's position is inconsistent with facts and undermines...

'130th Amendment Risks Placing Power In ED/CBI/Police'
'130th Amendment Risks Placing Power In ED/CBI/Police'

'Anyone they don't like can be potentially arrested and thrown in jail for 30 days to induce regime change.'

Riding pillion with husband, woman pours acid on him
Riding pillion with husband, woman pours acid on him

A woman in Tripura poured acid on her husband while they were riding on a motorcycle. The husband is hospitalized with burn injuries, and the wife is absconding. Police suspect domestic violence as a possible motive.

