Naveen Patnaik discharged after three days of hospitalisation

Thu, 21 August 2025
00:31
image
Leader of the Opposition in Odisha assembly, Naveen Patnaik was on Wednesday evening discharged following three days of hospitalisation. 

The BJD chief was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening due to dehydration, and he has been discharged after full recovery, party leader Sanjay Das Burma said. 

Hospital sources said his health condition has improved and he is "now stable". 

Expressing his gratitude towards people, Patnaik said, "I want to thank the people of Odisha for their prayers and good wishes for my health and, of course, to the hospital for having taken good care of me." 

The former chief minister said he was doing well. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called him up, wishing him a speedy recovery. 

During his call, PM Modi suggested Patnaik to take rest for some time. 

"PM Narendra Modi spoke to Naveen Patnaik today in the hospital. He enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery," a statement, issued by Patnaik's office, said, adding that the PM also invited him to come to Delhi soon. 

In another statement, his office said, "Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to BJD president Naveen Patnaik this evening. He enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery." 

Patnaik also urged party supporters to come to his residence, Naveen Niwas, after his discharge from the hospital. -- PTI

