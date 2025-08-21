Mumbai hotel receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

21:48





The email, written in English, was received by the hotel on Wednesday night.





It claimed there would be blasts of Improvised Explosive Devices packed with RDX in three rooms, said a police official.





It also mentioned a seemingly bizarre demand that a police association be formed in Tamil Nadu, he said.





After a thorough check by the police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, nothing suspicious was found inside the hotel, the official said.





The police are trying to track the IP address of the email, he said.





Some educational institutes and schools in the city had recently received emails threatening blasts.





Some of these emails had been sent using VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) to mask the sender's identity and location, the official said, adding that further probe was underway. -- PTI

