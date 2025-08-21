Modi on 2-day visit to Gujarat from Aug 25; to inaugurate PMAY houses

17:45





Inauguration of houses under the PMAY will be one of the programmes that PM Modi will attend during his two-day visit, an official statement said.





"Under the in-situ slum redevelopment component of the PMAY (Urban), the PM will inaugurate the rehabilitation work of a total of 1,449 houses and 130 shops constructed at a cost of Rs 133.42 crore in sector-3 of the slum popularly known as Ramapir Tekra in Sardar Patel Stadium ward of the West Zone of Ahmedabad city," it said.





This project has been carried out under the Slum Rehabilitation and Redevelopment Policy-2013 of the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department of the Gujarat government.





Across Gujarat, under the PMAY (Urban), 9.66 lakh houses have been sanctioned against the target of 7.64 lakh, with construction of about 9.07 lakh houses already completed, the statement said.





From 2025-26, the Gujarat government has introduced an additional assistance of Rs 50,000 per house at the roof-cast level under the PMAY (Rural), fully funded from the state's share, it said.





"This support is aimed at helping beneficiaries achieve the 2024-25 housing targets as well as future goals. So far, 34,759 beneficiaries have received assistance amounting to Rs 173.80 crore under this provision," it said. -- PTI

