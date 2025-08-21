HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi dials Macron, talks about Ukraine, West Asia peace

Thu, 21 August 2025
19:41
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ande French President Emmanuel Macron/File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron focusing on resolution of the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. 

Modi described the conversation as "very good". 

Macron was among the European leaders who accompanied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his talks with US President Donald Trump this week. 

"Had a very good conversation with my friend President Macron. Exchanged views on efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and in West Asia," Modi said in a social media post. 

"Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the India-France strategic partnership," he said. 

Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy came days after he held summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on the Ukraine conflict. -- PTI

